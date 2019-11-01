VIDEO: Watch Osman Bukari's goal against Skalica in the Slovak Cup

Ghanaian footballer Osman Bukari scored over the weekend for Trencin in their 4-0 win over Skalica in the Slovak Cup Round of 16 game played on Wednesday.

The 20-year old scored Trencin third goal of the game in the 46th minute of the second half after heading the ball into the net from a cross.

Ante Rogulijic got a brace in the game and Lukas Skovajsa scored the fourth goal to secure the win for Trencin.

In the League, Bukari has played 13 games in the league for Trencin this season and has scored two goals.

Below is the video of the goal scored by Osman Bukari in the Slovak Cup.