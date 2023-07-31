VIDEO: Watch Osman Bukari's goal as Red Star Belgrade thump Vojvodina in Serbian SuperLiga

Ghana forward, Osman Bukari scored a wonderful solo goal to seal a great win for Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade in their opening Superliga match on Sunday.

The forward started for his team in the clash against Vojvodina and contributed to two goals as the champions triumphed significantly in front of their home fans.

Jean-Philippe Krasso opened the goal for Red Star Belgrade after a strong start to the game.

The home team increased its lead before the first halftime break thanks to an own goal from Radomir Milosavljevi.

Vojvodina gave up another goal after the break as Jean-Philippe Krasso netted his second goal in the 51st minute.

After that, Black Stars forward Osman Bukari put on a show, assisting Vladimir Lucic to score in the 70th minute and then scored himself ten minutes later to give Red Star Belgrade a commanding 5-0 victory at the conclusion of the 90 minutes.

The fast forward has continued where he left off from the previous campaign and seems set to be a key member for his team once more this year. In 37 appearances last season, he made 12 goals and contributed six assists.

Watch video of Bukari's goal below