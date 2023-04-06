VIDEO: Watch Osman Bukari's goal for Red Star Belgrade against Spartak Subotica

Ghana international Osman Bukari was on the scoresheet for Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade in a Serbian Superliga clash against Spartak Subotika.

Prior to the game the Black Stars winger had contributed to two goals in his previous two games including his equaliser against Angola in Luanda in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Bukari had carried his form to his club assisting in the previous game against Mladost GAT.

The 24-year-old opened the scoring for Red Star Belgrade in a game that ended 4-1 in favour of the Serbian champions.

Bukari received a wonderful pass from Aleksandar Katai and made the most of it to give his team the lead in the 7th minute.

The swift forward cut through two defenders of Spartak Subotica and beat the goalkeeper to put the ball at the back of the net.

Spartak Subotica responded quickly with an equaliser only for Red Star Belgrade to reactivate themselves in front of goal.

Aleksandar Katai scored two more while Zambian international Kings Kwanka got on the scoresheet for the second time in four matches for Red Star Belgrade.

Bukari has now scored eight goals and provided four assists in the Serbia Superliga.

Watch video of the goal below:

https://twitter.com/JoySportsGH/status/1643713907431972875?s=20