Published on: 04 October 2023
VIDEO: Watch Osman Bukari's goal in Red Star Belgrade's draw against Young Boys

Ghana forward Osman Bukari continues to shine in the UEFA Champions League as he scored for Red Star Belgrade in their 2-2 draw against Young Boys on Wednesday.

Bukari's goal played a pivotal role in salvaging a point for Red Star in their first Champions League home game of the season.

The team had initially taken the lead thanks to Cherif Ndiaye's goal but lost control as the Swiss side managed to score twice through Filip Ugrinic and Cedric Itten's penalty.

In the closing moments of the game, Bukari, who had earlier assisted Red Star Belgrade's first goal, stepped up and scored the crucial equalizer. This goal comes after his impressive performance and goal in the previous match against reigning champions Manchester City.

Bukari is emerging as the key player for the Serbian champions, and they will be counting on him for more stellar performances in the upcoming games.

 

