VIDEO: Watch Owusu Afriyie's winner for RTU against Hearts of Oak

Forward Owusu Afriyie emerged as the hero, soaring above the opposition's defence to head home the decisive goal as RTU kickstarted the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League season with a crucial victory over Hearts of Oak. The thrilling contest took place at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday night.

In a spirited performance, the Pride of the North continued their recent dominance over the Phobians since their return to the top division. This narrow 1-0 triumph marked RTU's fifth consecutive league match without defeat against Hearts of Oak.

Friday's victory also extended RTU's remarkable record of winning all four of their recent encounters against the Rainbow Club.