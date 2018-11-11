VIDEO: Watch Partey's cracking strike for Atletico Madrid in win over Athletic Bilbao

Thomas Partey scored an absolutely stunning goal as Atletico Madrid twice came from behind to pull off a sensational 3-2 win at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

The 25-year-old also provided an assist in the thrilling match played at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Bilbao took the lead in the 36th minute when Spanish striker of Ghanaian descent Inaki Williams nudged the ball across the line after team-mate Mikel San Jose had rattled the underside of the crossbar.

However, Partey restored parity in the 61st minute when he sent a long-range pile-driver into the net.

Williams quickly replied again to restore Athletic's lead, producing an ice-cool finish after racing on to a through ball by close friend Iker Muniain but Atletico midfielder Rodri levelled in the 80th minute by scoring his first goal for the club with a glancing header from a cross by Thomas Partey.

Before Uruguay defender Diego Godin scored in added time to claim three points for Atletico.

The result moves Atletico one point behind leaders and defending champions Barcelona in the Spanish table.

For Partey, the goal is his second of the season as he continues to fight for a place in the starting line up.

He has played a total of 14 games in all competitions thus far.