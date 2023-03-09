GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Watch Richmond Boakye Yiadom's first goal for Libyan side Al Akhdar

Published on: 09 March 2023
Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored his first goal for Libyan side Al Akhadr against St.Eloi Lupopo in the CAFConfederation Cup.

Boakye Yiadom joined the Libyan side in the January transfer window after parting ways with Greek side Lamia.

The 30-year-old scored on his debut in the CAF Confederation Cup to secure a point for Al Akhadr at home.

Boakye Yiadom headed the ball into the net to help Al Akhadr from defeat.

Watch the goal below:

