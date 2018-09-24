VIDEO: Watch Richmond Boakye's terrific header for Red Star Belgrade in Serbian derby draw

Richmond Boakye rescued Red Star Belgrade from derby defeat as he scored in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Partizan Belgrade in the Serbian Superliga.

The Ghana international striker found the back of the net in the 73rd minute after applying a header to a Marko Marin cross.

Goalkeeper Vladimir Stojković thought he's saved it, but the assistant referee signalled that it had crossed the goal line and that it was a goal.

Partizan had taken the lead on 33 minutes through Ricardo Gomes.

He picked up a gifted pass and hammered it home into Borjan's top right corner to give his team the lead.

Boakye has now scored in his first two league matches since rejoining the Serbian champions for a second spell.

Watch Richmond Boakye-Yiadom's equalizer for Red Star Belgrade: