VIDEO: Watch RTU midfielder Manaf Umar's goal of the season contender against Hearts of Oak 

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Manaf Umar scored a potential goal of the season contender against his former side at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Real Tamale United defeated Hearts of Oak by a lone goal kind courtesy of the strike by Manaf Umar in the second half.

It was a highly entertaining game with action from both sides.

The game was evenly poised throughout with both sides creating chances, but it was former Hearts of Oak player Manaf Umar who made the difference with a stunning goal in the 83rd minute.

Umar's strike from long range beat the goalkeeper Richmond Ayi and proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Watch highlights of the game below: