VIDEO: Watch Sadiq Ibrahim's sublime debut goal for FC Nordsjaelland against Beerschot Wilrijk

Published on: 3 hours ago
Ibrahim Sadiq

Ghana youngster Ibrahim Sadiq scored his debut goal for new club FC Nordsjaelland on Tuesday when they beat Belgian side Beerschot Wilrijk in a pre-season friendly.

Sadiq had been training with the Danish top-flight outfit for more than a month and was given his first match time on Tuesday.

He scored in the 72nd minute to complete a 3-2 victory for his side.

The 18 year-old winger was a key member of the Ghana squad in last year's FIFA U17 World Cup.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate has teamed up with compatriots Godsway Donyoh, Abu Francis, Clinton Antwi and Abdul Mumin at the Wolf Tigers.

Watch Sadiq's strike in the video below:

