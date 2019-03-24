Video highlights: Watch striker Caleb Ekuban score on his Ghana debut in Kenya clash

Turkey-based striker Caleb Ekuban scored on his debut for Ghana when they defeated Kenya 1-0 in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The attacker craftily dodged his marker before powering home a left-footer that the Harambee Stars keeper struggled to hold.

The former Leeds United player was making his first appearance for Ghana and he made his presence felt after coming on as a substitute.

Ghana won the game thanks to the goal scored by the Trabzonspor player and avenged the defeat their suffered at the hands of their opponents last year.

Watch Ekuban's goal below