VIDEO: Watch the Black Queens final training session ahead of Mali clash

The Black Queens held their final training at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra ahead of their second Group match against Mali.

The tournament hosts are seeking early qualification to the semi-final with a second straight win after Saturday's 1-0 success over Algeria.

The Female Eagles want to avoid early elimination after losing their opener 2-1 to Cameroon.

At the last tournament in Cameroon, the Black Queens beat Les Aiglonnes 3-1 in their final Group B match to qualify as the second best team.

Watch the final training session of the Black Queens: