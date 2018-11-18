GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Watch the goals in Ghana's 2-0 win over Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Published on: 18 November 2018
Black Stars

Ghana improved their chances of qualifying to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals with a 2-0 win over Ethiopia on Sunday. 

The Black Stars bagged the points thanks to a a double from Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew who was making a return to the team since September 2017.

Jordan's first was in the third minute when he placed the ball to the far side of the post beating the Ethiopian goalkeeper.

He converted a spot kick in the 23rd minute by sending the goalkeeper the wrong to mum the partisan home crowd.

Striker Emmanuel Boateng, who plays for Spanish La Liga side Levante, was fouled inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot for a penalty.

 

 

 

