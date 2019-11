Tanzania-based goalkeeper Razak Abalora has earned his first Ghana call-up for next month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

The Azam SC No.1 has been in stupendous form in the domestic league and has won several match of the match awards.

His agility and command between the sticks put him up there among the best on the continent.

Watch some of Razak Abalora's portfolio of saves for Azam SC: