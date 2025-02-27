GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Watch Vitus Avoka’s stunning strike for Young Porcupines against Ahenema United

Published on: 27 February 2025
Talented teenager Vitus Avoka scored with an unbelievable strike on Thursday to secure a narrow 1-0 win for Young Porcupines in their game against Ahenema United.

The rising star has been a key player for the development team of Asante Kotoko since the start of the Division Three League in Kumasi.

In today’s game at Alignment AstroTurf, Vitus Avoka put up another top performance for the Young Porcupines.

He scored the only goal of the match in the 83rd minute when he fired an unstoppable curler from a direct free kick in a difficult position.

The wonder goal earned all three points for the Young Porcupines, leaving Ahenema United to go home empty-handed.

Avoka continues to show his talent for the Young Porcupines and is gradually grabbing attention. He could soon get the chance to play for the first team of Asante Kotoko.

