Video: Watch what George Afriyie was doing while GFA Presidential debate was taking place

Ghana FA Presidential hopeful George Afriyie declared that Friday's election is not a 'do-or-die affair' as he spent Monday night in Turkey with his business associates.

Afriyie opted not to take part in the Presidential Debate for the GFA election, spending his time with enjoying dinner with some businessmen in Istanbul while a hired Turkish band serenaded him.

Many thought Afriyie's decision not to take part in the debate would dent his chances but the former GFA vice President thinks otherwise insisting the delegates already know what he can deliver.

Watch below what Afriyie was doing during the debate: