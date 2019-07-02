Video: Watch wild Ghana dressing room celebrations after reaching 2019 AFCON knock-out stages

Ghana were thrown into wild dressing room celebrations after they reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations and knocked out Guinea-Bissau with a 2-0 win in Suez.

Jordan Ayew raced on to a through ball seconds after half-time to put them ahead, and Thomas Partey slotted home Abdul Baba's cross to seal the victory.

That second goal ensured Ghana finished top of Group F, with Cameroon drawing 0-0 with Benin in Ismailia.

Guinea Bissau, who could have gone through with a victory, hit the woodwork three times and led to the Black Stars celebrating their victory and top spot in the group.

