Video: Watch wild Ghana dressing room celebrations after reaching 2019 AFCON knock-out stages

Published on: 02 July 2019
Jonathan Mensah joins team to celebrate the qualification

Ghana were thrown into wild dressing room celebrations after they reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations and knocked out Guinea-Bissau with a 2-0 win in Suez.

Jordan Ayew raced on to a through ball seconds after half-time to put them ahead, and Thomas Partey slotted home Abdul Baba's cross to seal the victory.

That second goal ensured Ghana finished top of Group F, with Cameroon drawing 0-0 with Benin in Ismailia.

Guinea Bissau, who could have gone through with a victory, hit the woodwork three times and led to the Black Stars celebrating their victory and top spot in the group.

Watch video below

