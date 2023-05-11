VIDEO: Watch Yaw Yeboah's belter in Columbus Crew's thumping win over Loudoun United

Former Ghana youth star Yaw Yeboah inspired Columbus Crew's big victory in the US Open Cup round of 32 against Loudoun United with a goal on Wednesday night.

Yeboah scored the opening goal of the match at the Segra Field in Leesburg as early as the 6th minute as Crew cruised to a 5-1 triumph in the end.

Ivorian defender Gaoussou Samake was sent off four minutes later with Loudoun reducing to ten men for the remainder of the match.

Midfielder Sean Zawadzki doubled the lead for Crew in the 18th minute before Isaiah Parente scored twice in the space of three minutes in the 24th and 27th minutes to increase the tally.

Experienced forward, Christian Ramirez added his goal before the break.

The former Ghana U23 captain was replaced by Colombian defender Jimmy Medranda at the start of the second half.

The home side got their consolation goal with four minutes remaining to the end of the game when Kalil Elmedkhar converted a penalty kick.

