VIDEO: Watch Yaw Yeboah's stunning goal for Columbus Crew against Nashville

Former Ghana U23 captain Yaw Yeboah scored a beautiful goal for Columbus Crew when they suffered a defeat to Nashville SC in the MLS on Sunday.

Yeboah scored the opening goal of the match with a thunderous strike from the edge of the box to give Crew the lead, but Nashville came from behind to win 3-1 in the end at the Geodis Park.

The Ghanaian forward received a pass from Colombian forward Cucho before striking the ball into the back of the net to beat goalkeeper Joe Willis after just two minutes into the game.

Nashville got the equalising goal in the early stages of the second half through American forward Fafa Picault.

Teal Bunbury gave the home side the lead in the 80th minute before Germany-born Sudanese midfielder Hany Mukhtar sealed the victory with a stoppage-time goal.

Yeboah has scored twice in 12 appearances in the MLS this season. He has also scored once in two matches in the US Open Cup.

Watch video below: