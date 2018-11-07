VIDEO: ''We'll host a successful 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations''- LOC spokesperson Evelyn Nsiah Asare

Spokesperson for the Local Organising Committee of the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations Evelyn Nsiah Asare has been talking on a wide range of issues.

She spoke about the country's readiness to host a successful tournament starting 17 November to 1 December.

''Our work was given to us a year ago to hold the affairs of the Loc so the tournament will be successful,'' Asare told the media in Kenya,

''We have been working ever since they gave the mandate to us and we believe we are far advanced.

''We have almost ten days to the start of the tournament and we can tell the whole Africa and the whole world that Ghana is ready to host the 11th edition of the Total Africa Women's Cup of Nations.''

The hosts are in Nairobi to play Kenya's Harambee Starlets on Wednesday in a pre-tournament friendly.

Watch Evelyn Nsiah Asare's interview with the Kenya media: