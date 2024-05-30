VIDEO: West Brom star Brandon Thomas-Asante arrives in Ghana camp ahead of Mali and CAR clash

West Bromwich Albion striker, Brandon Thomas-Asante has arrived in the Black Stars camp for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The English-born striker received his maiden call-up for the matches against Mali and the Central African Republic after an outstanding campaign in the Championship.

Thomas-Asante scored 11 goals in 33 matches as West Brom came close to securing a play-off spot in the just-ended campaign.

The former Salford forward reported to Ghana's camp at the Alisa Hotel in Accra this morning as the team prepares to leave for their first training session at the Legon Sports Stadium.

He is seen as a replacement for injured striker Inaki Williams, who has netted Ghana's only goal in the qualifiers.

The 25-year-old could make his national team debut in the game against Mali in Bamako on June 6, 2024.

The Black Stars will later face the Central African Republic in Kumasi on June 9.

