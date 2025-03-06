GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: West Ham celebrate Ghana's Independence Day with quick-fire questions with Mohammed Kudus

Published on: 06 March 2025
West Ham United were not left out of Ghana's Independence Day celebrations after taking to social media to share a Ghanaian edition of a quick-fire question and answer session with midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The questions, asked by fellow Ghanaian footballer Freda Ayisi, were influenced by the West African nation's culture and music.

Kudus was asked to pick between two options, from food to footballers and musicians.

The former Ajax star confirmed his favourite Ghanaian dish was Jollof while he picked Jordan Ayew ahead of the Leicester City forward's elder brother Andre Ayew.

Kudus did not hesitate when asked to choose between afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy and rapper Sarkodie, as he displayed loyalty to his favourite musician.

The 24-year-old West Ham star is having a decent campaign this season, scoring three Premier League goals for the Hammers in the ongoing campaign.

Despite being behind in terms of his numbers last season, the Black Stars midfielder has been pivotal in the club's recent form, winning back-to-back Premier League games.

Watch video below:

 

