VIDEO: 'We've won nothing for 14 years'- Hearts of Oak coach Grant tells fans to be patient

Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant it will take 'patience' before they can expect to compete for titles.

The Phobians find themselves playing catch-up with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko, AshantiGold, Dreams, Medeama, Aduana Stars and WAFA ahead in quality and pedigree.

However, the fans are impatient and expect a swift improvement in their fortunes.

After the team's 2-1 win over Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, Grant asked the fans to beat down their expectations.

''I am building a team and I'm not looking short-term, I'm looking long term. I have brought in young players and the new registration window, I will look to strengthen again and I will look to try to build it. So it's a long term process,'' Grant said in a post-match interview.

''Yes, I understand it's a big club and wants to be successful and win things but also you have to think about the mindset that I'm trying to build a new team and put in place infrastructure- Pobiman is happening.

''I understand there is frustration that this club needs to win. This club hasn't won nothing for 14 years. Now we are trying to solve that by building a team so they have to be patient. Rome was not built in a day.''

Watch Kim Grant's post-match interview: