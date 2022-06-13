VIDEO: William brothers visit Kakum National Park while on vacation in Ghana

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams and his brother Nico Williams, both on vacation in Ghana, went on a recreational tour of Kakum National Park.

The Basque club's attacking duo spent a day touring the incredible tourist site, getting a feel for the Canopy Walkway.

Kakum National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is one of Ghana's most well-known parks, featuring untouched pristine forests and Africa's only rainforest canopy walkway.

It is home to monkeys, bongo antelopes, and over a thousand species of butterflies, elephants, and tree species such as Odum, Mahogany, and other medicinal plants.

This is their first visit to Ghana, having spent their entire lives in Spain, where they were born to Ghanaian immigrant parents.

According to reports, the duo will meet with the Black Stars' management during their stay in Ghana.

Inaki and Nico are said to have decided to leave Spain for Ghana with their Ghanaian parents' approval.

Nico has not represented Spain at the senior level but has made a couple of appearances for U18 and U21 teams.

Inaki expressed reservations about switching nationalities for Ghana in an interview last year, saying, "My parents are from Accra, and I really enjoy going. But

"I wasn't born or raised there, my culture is here, and there are players who would mean more."

"I don't think it would be right to take the place of someone who really deserves to go and feels Ghana 100%," he added.

However, a lot has changed since the interview, including the Black Stars qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a huge platform that many players dream of.

Inaki and Nico have a better chance of playing for Ghana in Qatar than they do for Spain.

Ghana have been assigned to Group H for the World Cup, which will be held later this year, along with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.