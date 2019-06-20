VIDEO: Winger Christian Atsu talks about Ghana's AFCON chances, 2015 final defeat and Newcastle United

Black Stars winger Christian Atsu has stated that this could be Ghana's one last chance to end the 37-year wait for a Nations Cup trophy.

Ghana are seeking to win their first title in 37 years, having won their last title in 1982.

The West Africa powerhouse have come close to ending their drought at the last six tournaments, having reached the semi-finals, and even going as far as the final in 2010 and 2015.

In an interview with Footballmadeinghana.com, the Newscastle United winger spoke at length about Ghana's chances heading to the Africa Cup of Nations and his club career.

Watch Video below: