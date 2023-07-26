VIDEO: Yaw Yeboah gives rapper Sarkodie tour of Columbus Crew facilities

Ghanaian midfielder, Yaw Yeboah welcomed multiple ward-winning rapper, Sarkodie, to his club Columbus Crew in the United States.

The Columbus Crew winger met the rapper in Ohio, where he gave him a tour of the club's multi-purpose facilities.

Sarkodie has been in the United States for his Jamz Album tour. The talented rapper performed in Ohio to thousands of fans as he promotes his work in the US.

The pair shared a heartwarming moment together with Sarkodie expressing delight in seeing his countryman flourish in the MLS.

Yeboah has been in fine form for the Gold and Blacks this season, scoring three goals in 21 matches for Columbus Crew.

The former Ghana U23 captain moved to the MLS after leaving Polish outfit Wisla Krakow in 2022.

Watch video below: