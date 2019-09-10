VIDEO: Yaw Yeboah’s superb solo strike sends Ghana to U-23 AFCON

Ghana have defied odds to beat Algeria 1-0 and qualify for their first ever CAF U23 Cup of Nations finals.

Captain Yaw Yeboah, who plays for Celta Vigo, scored the only goal to ensure the Black Meteors secured a 2-1 aggregate win.

Ghana gaffer Ibrahim Tanko made three changes to his squad that performed abysmally last Friday at the Accra Sports stadium with Asante Kotoko defender Habib Mohammed, holding midfielder Michel Agbekornu and former Black Stars B captain Isaac Twum all starting.

The changes made by the former Cameroon assistant manager yielded positive dividends as the Meteors showed more intent with captain Yaw Yeboah tormenting the Algerian defenders in the first half.

Les Fennecs elevated their game after recess but struggled to breakthrough with pockets of chances for both sides not taken.

Mercurial captain Yaw Yeboah broke the deadlock in the second half after 69 minutes.

Although, captain Yaw Yeboah scored the crucial goal to send Ghana through it was Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah that kept the Algerians at bay with some stupendous saves to thwart their efforts.

