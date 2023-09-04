GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
VIDEO: Young forward Ibrahim Osman receives Player of the Month award in Denmark

Published on: 04 September 2023
Young Ghanaian forward has been recognised as the best young player for the month of August in the Danish Superliga.

This accolade comes in response to his outstanding performance during the month, where he contributed significantly to FC Nordsjaelland's victories over giants FC Midtjylland and others.

Osman's remarkable achievement follows in the footsteps of his compatriot, Ernest Nuamah, who secured the award for the month of July before departing to join Olympique Marseille.

As a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, Osman is currently enjoying his first full season with the Wild Tigers and is eager to maintain his impressive form.

Expressing his gratitude for the award, he said, "Thank you to the staff. I couldn't have gotten this with you. All I want to say is thank you."

 

