GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

VIDEOS: Black Stars players enjoy in-flight entertainment en route to Madagascar for AFCON qualifier

Published on: 16 June 2023
VIDEOS: Black Stars players enjoy in-flight entertainment en route to Madagascar for AFCON qualifier

Black Stars players were captured engaging in some entertaining activities during their flight to Antananarivo for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar. 

A video capturing their fun-filled moments was shared on social media before their departure.

In the footage, RC Lens midfielder Abdul Salis Samed and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey were seen engrossed in a game of Uno, while Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ernest Nuamah enjoyed a game of Ludo.

The players seemed to be in good spirits as they relaxed and bonded during the journey.

Under the leadership of coach Chris Hughton, the team completed their preparations in Accra before departing for the crucial match. They will hope to secure victory to qualify for next year's tournament in Ivory Coast.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more