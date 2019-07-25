Villareal confirm return of Emmanuel Lomotey to UD Extramadura

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has returned to lower tier side UD Extramadura after spending last season on loan at Villareal.

Lomotey joined was with the youth team of the La Liga side, where he played 18 games for the club.

But the Yellow Submarines confirmed the ex-Dreams FC midfielder is returning to his parent club for the upcoming season.

“There have been several departures, Joan Ferminjas, Emmanuel Lomotey, Ruben Mesa and Nikola Vujnobic have all concluded their contractual relationships and have been released to their clubs,” a statement from Villareal revealed.

Emmanuel Lomotey joined Extramadura in 2017, after an excellent campaign with Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League and the Black Star B team.