Villareal set to make audacious move for Ghana star Mubarak Wakaso

Spanish giants Villareal are set to make a move for Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso in the summer transfer window.

The Yellow submarines managed to survive relegation after a turbulent 2018/19 season in the La Liga, finishing 14th in the just ended campaign.

After a turbulent season, the club has identified their former player as one the needed reinforcement ahead of preseason.

Meanwhile, Wakaso is eyeing a bumper deal with yet to be named clubs in Europe and Asia who are seeking to sign him before the start of next season.

Insiders close to the deal have told Ghana's leading soccer news outfit that negotiations for the influential player is far advanced and Alaves will approve his departure as the offers are good.

Wakaso and his representatives met with the club's Board of Directors and Sporting Director Sergio Fernandez over the Ghanaian's departure in the winter transfer window.

The club prevented the former Las Palmas midfield enforcer from leaving because he was an "important" player in manager Abelardo Fernández's plans.

With the Africa Cup of Nations also looming, his agents want to wait until after the tournament as rich Asian and Arabian clubs are set to storm the competition in Egypt in search of top players.