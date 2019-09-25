Villarreal set to make move for Mubarak Wakaso in January

Spanish side Villarreal are set to make a move for Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso in the winter transfer window.

The Yellow Submarines are interested in resigning the former Villarreal midfielder following his impressive displays for Deportivo Alaves this season.

Wakaso has a year left on his current contract with the El Glorisso and it does not look like there will be talks for any contract extension with the Ghanaian.

Despite been a key cog of new manager Asier Geratino's side, his future at the club remains a doubt.

Villarreal have expressed interest in the 29-year old and will make a move in January if his future at Alaves in not sorted out.

Mubarak Wakaso has featured in all five La Liga games for the Babazorros this season.