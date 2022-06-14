Villarreal show interest in Ghana defender Alexander Djiku

Villarreal are very interested in Alexander Djiku, who is looking for a new adventure outside of France.

Djiku has expressed a desire to leave Strasbourg during the summer transfer window, and Ghanasoccernet has learned that several clubs are interested.

Sevilla are said to be leading the race for Djiku, who is valued at €15 million by Strasbourg.

However, according to recent reports, Villarreal have entered the race and are ready to compete with another La Liga side for the centre-back position.

Djiku turned down a contract extension from Strasbourg, and the club's president, Marc Keller, stated that the player is free to leave.

Djiku's contract is set to expire next summer.

This comes after Djiku revealed that it’s his desire to play in the English Premier League.

"I have spoken a lot about the Premier League with my compatriots André Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey. It is a spectacular league which gives you the opportunity to express yourself and it is often a very open game. It is one of the best championships in the world and obviously, it makes you want to play there one day.

"The stadiums, the intensity of the matches, the famous Boxing Day and then the passion of the fans in this country, it's just great. think I will feel very comfortable there," the Black Star told Sky Sports.

Djiku made 30 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, scoring a goal but Strasbourg narrowly missed out on European football for next season.

The French-born Ghanaian played a key role as Ghana qualified for the FIFA World Cup at the expense of Nigeria in the playoffs in March.