Vincent Atinga calls for minimum wage for Ghana Premier League players

Bibiani Goldstars defender, Vincent Atinga, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to establish a minimum wage for players in the top tier.

He highlighted the extremely low salaries that many players receive, which he says negatively affect their livelihoods.

“I talk to a lot of players, and you can see salary-wise, things are not goodâ€¦ Can you imagine a Ghana Premier League player taking GH¢1,000?" Atinga told Onua FM.

"To be honest, it’s very bad because you may have parents, and even the GH¢1000 doesn’t come [on time],” he added.

To improve the standard of living for players, Atinga proposed a minimum wage of GH¢2,000 to GH¢3,000, along with the introduction of a salary cap.

“At least there should be a minimum wage for players, and the authorities can work that out."

He also revealed that some players earn so little they have to rely on the support of senior teammates.

“Some take so small that they depend on us, the seniors, to sort them out in some way.”

Looking ahead, Atinga is committed to helping Bibiani Goldstars progress to the group stages of the CAF Champions League following their domestic success.