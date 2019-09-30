Vincent Atinga features as Al Shabab suffer heavy defeat to Al Salmiya in Kuwait

Ghanaian defender Vincent Atinga starred for Al Shabab despite suffering defeat at home to Al Salmiya in the Kuwaiti topflight league on Saturday.

The ex-Hearts of Oak defender lasted the entire duration as The Youths suffered a 5-3 defeat to Al Salmiya at the Mishref Stadium.

Al Shabab conceded two goals in the space of three minutes in the first ten minutes of the game after Oday Dabagh and Mubarak Al Finini had scored for the travelling side.

Shabab responded strongly with goals from Ahmad Zanki and Ibrahima Gueye before the break.

Striker Alex then grabbed a brace to give Al Salmiya a two goal lead again before Ibrahim Gueye pulled one back for Al Shabab in the 84th minute to make it 4-3.

But the homeside could to fend off the attack of Al Salmiya, who added another through Faisal Al Enezi to complete the victory for Salmiya.

Despite the defeat in the thrilling encounter Atinga was a star performer for Al Shabab.