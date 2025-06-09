Vincent Atinga: I knew Gold Stars would win the Ghana Premier League

Bibiani Gold Stars defender Vincent Atinga says he had no doubt the club would lift the Ghana Premier League title this season.

Gold Stars wrapped up their historic first title with a commanding 4-0 win over Accra Lions on the final day of the campaign. Atingah, who played a key role in the team’s defence, celebrated his second Premier League title in three seasons, having previously won the trophy with Medeama SC in 2023.

“When I left Medeama, I said I had completed my mission,” Atingah said on Sporty FM. “So when Gold Stars called, I took on a new challenge. I’ve now won two Ghana Premier League titles, but the one with Gold Stars feels more special.”

The 31-year-old revealed that confidence and belief were high within the team, even before the final stretch of the season.

“I knew we were going to win the league this season and I told the rest of the guys,” he said.

Gold Stars finished the season with 63 points, capping off an impressive campaign that saw them also qualify for the CAF Champions League.