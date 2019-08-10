Vincent Atinga scores on his debut for Al Qadsia in friendly win over Al Nasr

Ghanaian defender Vincent Atinga wasted no time in scoring his first goal for new club Al Qadsia, after netting in their friendly win over Al Nasr.

The former Hearts of Oak defender expertly converted from the spot to give Al Qadsia the lead in the game.

Atinga paired compatriot Rashid Sumaila in the heart of defence as the pair ensured the Royal Kings secured victory in their first preseason game.

Both Sumaila and Atinga lasted 60 minutes of the game.

Vincent Atinga joined the club in the summer transfer window on a one year deal after ending his stay with Albania side Tirana.

Al Qadsia are preparing for the start of the Kuwaiti league as they signed a couple of player who played last night.