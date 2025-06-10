Vincent Atingah cements legendary status with second Ghana Premier League title in three years

Gold Stars FC captain Vincent Atingah has further etched his name into Ghanaian football folklore, winning a second Ghana Premier League title with a second club in just three years.

The 31-year-old centre-back’s latest triumph with Gold Stars marks a remarkable chapter in a distinguished domestic career that shows no signs of slowing down.

Atingah led the Miners to their first-ever Premier League crown this season, displaying the same commanding presence and leadership that earned him Player of the Season honours during Medeama SC’s title-winning campaign in 2022/23.

His consistency at the highest level, both as a defensive stalwart and a leader, has firmly established him as one of the modern greats of the Ghanaian top-flight.

Since joining Gold Stars from Medeama, Atingah has been instrumental in shaping a resilient and competitive team. His experience, composure, and tactical awareness provided the backbone of a title-winning side that defied the odds and rose to the summit of the league.

The former Hearts of Oak defender’s journey is a testament to perseverance, adaptability, and leadership. From his early days in the domestic league to captaining two different clubs to Premier League glory, Atingah’s legacy is now written across two of the Western Region’s most successful clubs.