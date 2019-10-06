Vincent Atingah delivers Man of the Match performance as Al Shabab beat Al Salmiya in Kuwaiti Cup

Ghanaian defender Vincent Atingah produced a man of the match performance as Al Shabab recovered from their defeat in midweek to Al Salmiya in the Kuwaiti Cup.

Atingah was named man of the match as The Youths strolled to a 2-0 win to advance in the Cup competition.

Having lost to the same opponents 5-3 in midweek, Al Shabab took the lead in the 26th minute.

The Al Ahmadi based club then sealed victory with an 82nd minute strike.

Atingah, who excelled in midweek was as solid as a rock in the heart of defence as Al Shabab returned with a clean sheet.

The ex-Hearts of Oak player has been a revelation for the club this season following his stellar performances for the club.

They will next face Kuwait SC in the Cup competition.