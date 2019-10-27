Vincent Atingah excels as Al Shabab beat Kazma in Kuwaiti Super League

Ghana defender Vincent Atingah produced a solid performance as Al Shabab defeated Kazma in the Kuwaiti Super League Saturday evening.

The former Hearts of Oak defender lasted the entire duration as The Youths defeated their opponents 2-0 at the Al Sadaqua Wasalam stadium.

Brazilian forward Douglas Santana Veloso scored the opener in the 39th minute following a spell of dominance from the home side.

Kuwaiti forward Ahemd Zanki sealed victory with just five minutes left on the clock.

The win lifts Al Shabab to fourth on the league table, just three points behind leaders Kuwaiti SC.

Atingah has been a revelation since joining the club this summer producing man of the match performances for the club.