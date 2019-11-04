GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Vincent Atingah features as Al Shabab suffer heavy defeat in Kuwait

Published on: 04 November 2019

Defender Vincent Atingah played full throttle as Al Shabab were hammered by Al Nasr in the Kuwaiti topflight league over the weekend.

The Ghanaian defender produced a performance despite the defeat to Al Nasr.

Sayed Dhiya Saeed scored a hat-trick for the travelling side Talal Ajami netting the other.

Ibrahima Gueye got the consolation for the Youths.

Despite suffering the humiliating defeat, Al Shabab are fifth on the table.

Vincent Atingah has been a spine for the club he joined in the summer transfer window.

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments