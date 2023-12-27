Vincent Atingah makes GoldStars debut against former club Medeama SC

Defender Vincent Atingah marked his Bibiani GoldStars debut against his former club Medeama SC.

The lanky centre-back joined the Timbers a fortnight ago after leaving Medeama SC at the start of the new season.

Atingah, who won the league with the Mauve and Yellow, started and lasted the entire duration as GoldStars lost 1-0 at the Akoon Park.

Kwadwo Amoako scored the only goal from the spot in the 74th minute as the champions secured a vital win at home.

Vincent Atingah is one of the most experienced players in the Ghana Premier League, having played for Hearts of Oak and Medeama. He was also part of the home-based Black Stars team that won the WAFU tournament in 2017.

He is expected to play a key role in Bibiani as they eye a good place finish at the end of the season.