Vincent Atingah shines as Al Shabab beat Al Yarmouk in Kuwaiti league opener

Former Hearts of Oak defender Vincent Atingah produced a man of the match performance to help Al Shabab beat Al Yarmouk in the opening game of the 2019/20 Kuwaiti league season.

The 25-year old was a rock in the heart of defence, playing the entire duration as Al Shabab won 2-1 at the Mishref Stadium on Sunday evening.

Senegalese forward Ibrahima Gueye netted a brace for Al Shabab, with his first in the 36th minute.

Al Yarmouk leveled in the 51st minute through Wissam Al Idrissi but the Ahmadi based club grabbed the winner in injury time to secure all three points on the road.

Vincent Atingah was named Man of the Match following his stupenduos performance in defence.

The ex-Hearts of Oak man was reported to have joined Al Qadsiya in the summer and even played one preseason friendly with club.

However, the WAFU Cup of nations winner ended up at Al Shabab, where he is already winning fans of the club.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin