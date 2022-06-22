Vincent Kompany wants Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru to join him at Burnley

New Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is determined to reunite with midfielder Majeed Ashimeru in England.

The former Anderlecht coach wants the Ghanaian to join the Championship club this summer.

The Manchester City legend was named as Sean Dyche's replacement only recently. However, Kompany is not wasting time in attempting to return Burnley to the Premier League at the first attempt and has identified Ashimeru as someone who can help him.

Kompany is eager to collaborate with the 24-year-old in Lancashire. The 24-year-old joined Anderlecht last summer for around £1.3 million, but the playmaker clearly made an impression on Kompany.

Kompany held talks with the former St Gallen loanee a fortnight ago. However, a deal will be ‘very complicated.'

Ashimeru currently has little desire to leave an Anderlecht team that will compete in European football next season.

Last season, Ashimeru had three goals and three assists in just ten starts in the Belgian top flight.