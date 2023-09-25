Vision FC 2023/24 fascinating home kits unveiled

Vision FC have unveiled their home kits ahead of the start of the 2023-24 Ghana Division One League.

The model Ghanaian club have unveiled the smashing colours as they seek to make an impact this season.

The new kits is drilled in dominant yellow and mauve and will at the centre of attraction this campaign.

The ambitious Ghanaian side finished third in zone three behind eventual winners Heart of Lions and second-placed Koforidua Semperfi.

Coach Hamz Obeng's side will be aiming a notch higher ahead of the start of the new season next week.

Vision FC travel to the Volta Region to battle Akatsi Stars FC in their opening 2023-24 season.