Vision FC coach credits psychological preparation for famous win over Kotoko

Vision FC head coach Nana Kweku Agyemang says his team’s emphatic 3-1 victory over Asante Kotoko was the result of focused psychological preparation rather than tactics.

Vision capped off their debut Ghana Premier League campaign with a statement win at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, finishing 11th and avenging their first-round loss to the Porcupine Warriors.

In his post-match comments, Agyemang revealed that confidence-building played a central role in the team’s approach.

“In the first round, we got beaten because my boys were a bit afraid â€” they sat back, afraid to leave spaces for Kotoko to attack,” he said.

“This time, we worked more on the psychological side than the tactical or technical. These boys are very good players; all they needed was belief.”

The result denied Kotoko any chance of a top finish, as Bibiani Gold Stars thrashed Accra Lions 4-0 to clinch the title on the final day of the season.