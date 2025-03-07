Vision FC coach Nana Agyemang hopes to see the end of hooliganism in Ghana football

Vision FC head coach Nana Agyemang has condemned hooliganism in Ghana football, expressing his deepest condolences to the family of Francis Frimpong 'Pooley', the Asante Kotoko fan who was stabbed to death during a Ghana Premier League game.

"I wish Pooley's family my deepest condolences and may his soul rest in peace. Whether a fan or a player, no family has to grieve over going to watch football," Agyemang said.

The tragic incident led to the Ghana Football Association suspending the League, but with the league set to resume this weekend, Agyemang hopes that such incidents will never happen again in Ghana football.

The Ghana Football Association and the Ghana Police Service have begun developing new Sports Safety and Security training modules to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As part of the efforts to ensure safety, the GFA Club Licensing Department has deemed the Baba Yara Stadium and the Legon Stadium unfit for the resumption of the league due to safety concerns.

Vision FC will host Hearts of Lions at home in their first match after the resumption of the league.