Vision FC commiserate with family of late fitness trainer Ricky Roy Romeo

Division One club, Vision FC observed the one-week ceremony of late fitness trainer, Ricky Roy Romeo.

The Vision FC and Black Stars physical trainer sadly passed away a week ago, leaving the football community in a state of shock.

His family announced his death to the FA during the week with his one-week observation held on Saturday.

Players, technical team members and the manager of the club paid a visit to the family of the trainer to sympathize with them over the loss of the sportsman.

"We went over to commiserate with the family and friends of our late Fitness Coach Ricky Roy Romeo at his one-week observation ceremony today. All at the club extend our deepest condolences to his family and everyone associated with him. Rest Well, Roy!,' wrote the club on X, formerly Twitter.

Roy, known for his heroic act in 2020 when he saved a player's life during a Division One League match between Vision FC and Agbozume Weavers, joined the Black Stars backroom staff in 2021, initially under former coach Milovan Rajevac.

He continued to serve the national team, overseeing physical training sessions during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Funeral arrangements for Roy will be announced in due course.