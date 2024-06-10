Vision FC crowned Division One League Zone III champions

Vision FC have been crowned Division One League Zone III champions after securing a hard-fought win over Akim Tafo Susubiribi FC in their final match of the season.

Vision FC started the game at a fast pace, attacking the opposition in search of the opener.

They could have gone ahead as early as the fourth minute when Daniel Yemoh’s header from Suraj Musah’s cross missed the target.

10 minutes later, Yemoh again could not convert, failing to connect with a cross from Patrick Mensah inside the six-yard box.

The first half saw both teams coming close to scoring but ended in a stalemate.

After an exciting second half, Vision FC finally broke the deadlock with a late goal from Henry Lamptey’s solo strike in the 81st minute, capping off their efforts for the entire season.

Vision FC's promotion was confirmed with 56 points from 30 games. The team recorded 17 wins, 7 draws, and 6 losses throughout the season.

A brief coronation ceremony followed the match, where 50 gold medals and a trophy were presented to the club for topping the Zone III table, sealing their historic qualification to the top flight.