Vision FC deserved to win against Asante Kotoko – Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has admitted that Vision FC were fully deserving of their 3-1 victory in the final round of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking after the match at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, Zito acknowledged the quality of the opposition and indicated that the result served as timely preparation ahead of the MTN FA Cup final.

“Vision FC played good and they deserve to win, but the positive side of this game is; it is a wake-up call to the finals,” he told reporters.

The loss marked Zito’s first since taking over as head coach of the Porcupines. Despite taking the lead through Emmanuel Antwi in the 38th minute, Kotoko were pegged back just two minutes later by Edmond Asante’s close-range finish.

Frank Duku then struck twice late in the game to seal all three points for Vision and end Kotoko’s league campaign in fifth place.

Zito, however, remained calm in his assessment. “I saw it [defeat] coming before the Medeama game. I am not too much worried because it will help me rearrange my boys well for the final,” he added.

Kotoko will now turn their attention to the FA Cup final on June 15 against Division One side Golden Kick, with continental qualification at stake.